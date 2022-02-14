New this week: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' Kanye and 'From'

— Matthew Vaughn continues his Kingsman series with a prequel, "The King's Man," which is every bit as manic, vulgar and violent as the others, but now just based in and around World War I and starring the always delightful Ralph Fiennes. It is a marked improvement over the off-the-walls sequel in which Julianne Moore feeds someone a human burger that she's freshly ground and grilled herself, but also straddles the uneasy line of using a real historic context for its own irreverent sensibility. But you can decide for yourself when it comes to Hulu on Friday.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Texas rock rules on Friday. Singer and songwriter Leon Bridges from Fort Worth, and Houston trio Khruangbin rejoin for the release of "Texas Moon," a follow-up EP to their acclaimed "Texas Sun" project in 2020. Bridges calls it "more introspective," while Khruangbin bassist Laura Lee says it "feels more night time." Bridges brings his soulful voice and the mostly instrumental trio offer everything from reggae to surf rock, especially on the funky, ultra-cool "B-Side."