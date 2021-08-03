New this week: 'The Suicide Squad,' 'Vivo' and Streisand

— Lin-Manuel Miranda's pandemic, movie-wise, has already been quite busy. The "Hamilton" recording was finally released; his "In the Heights" was turned into an acclaimed big-screen adaptation; and he featured in a string of documentaries, including "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It," "Siempre, Luis" and "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme." In the new Netflix animated movie, "Vivo," co-written by "In the Heights" scribe Quiara Alegría Hudes, Miranda is a voice actor and provides original songs. In the movie, which debuts Friday on Netflix, Miranda plays a singing kinkajou named Vivo.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Barbra Streisand is opening her music vault again with a collection of 10 previously unreleased tracks coming out Friday. "Release Me 2" is a companion to her "Release Me" album from 2012. This time, Babs sings songs penned by tunesmiths like Burt Bacharach, Barry Gibb, Randy Newman and Carole King. She duets with Willie Nelson on "I'd Want It To Be You" and with Kermit the Frog on the classic "Rainbow Connection." Other highlights are Streisand singing King's "You Light Up My Life" and with Gibb on "If Only You Were Mine."