New this week: 'The White Tiger,' Salt-N-Pepa movie & Rhye

— "Our Friend" stars Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson as a couple and parents to young girls who discover that she has cancer. They quickly find themselves overwhelmed by the burdens of her disease and keeping a household together and ask their college friend (Jason Segel) to come live with them and help. But the temporary situation turns more permanent then they thought. The film, from director Gabriela Cowperthwaite ("Blackfish"), is adapted from Matthew Teague's Esquire article about his own experience. It'll be available to rent on demand starting Friday.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— After a hectic 2020, all you need is the smooth and soothing sound of Rhye to help you start the new year right. Rhye, the R&B musical project by Mike Milosh, releases a new album Friday called "Home." The 13-track set is full of plush and warm tunes that will make you feel like you're instantly being massaged at a spa with the best candle scent burning in the background. For an even better time, check out the music video for Rhye's "Black Rain," which appears on the new album and stars Golden Globe-winning actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson dancing shirtless for 4 minutes. Taylor-Johnson also directed the clip.