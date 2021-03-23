New this Week: 'Tina,' 'Runaway Bunny' & 'City on a Hill'

Movies

— Most of last week’s Oscar nominees are already streaming or available on-demand. Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” though, is among the most recent arrivals; it becomes available on premium on-demand Friday. (It’s also playing in theaters.) Based on Zeller’s own much-traveled play, “The Father” largely takes the perspective of its main character, 80-year-old Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), who’s in the grip of dementia. Zeller’s directorial debut was nominated for best picture, best actor (Hopkins) and best supporting actress (Olivia Colman, who plays Anthony’s daughter), as well as nods for production design, editing and adapted screenplay. My review called it a clever, not profound film but praised the lead performance: “To see Hopkins play all these ever-fluctuating turns of mood is riveting. He has grasped, at least for a proud man like Anthony, how one’s ego keeps fighting a battle it doesn’t know is already lost.”