New this week: 'We Are Lady Parts' & a third 'The Conjuring'

— Liz Phair last released an album of original songs 11 years ago, and she's returning to the scene with "Soberish" on Friday. The 13-track album was produced by Brad Wood, who worked on Phair's albums "Exile In Guyville," "Whip-Smart" and "whitechocolatespaceegg." Phair said this of the album's title: "Soberish can be about partying. It can be about self-delusion. It can be about chasing that first flush of love or, in fact, any state of mind that allows you to escape reality for a while and exist on a happier plane. It's not self-destructive or out of control; it's as simple as the cycle of dreaming and waking up."