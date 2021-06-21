New this week: Whales, 'LFG,' 'Mysterious Benedict Society'

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

— Conan O'Brien is closing out his TBS late-night show with a little help from his friends. Bill Hader is set for Monday's show, Dana Carvey for Tuesday, and Jack Black as the last guest on the Thursday night finale of "Conan." Other stars and surprises are promised for O'Brien's send-off, along with a look back at show highlights. The hour-long finale is airing at 10 p.m. EDT, an hour earlier than usual. While O'Brien is ending the latest chapter of his nearly 28-year late-night career, which included "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" and "The Tonight Show," he's due to return to TV with a weekly HBO Max variety show.

— Sheryl Underwood of "The Talk" was there as co-host for the 2020 Daytime Emmys, when they were held virtually because of the pandemic. She's back as the sole host of this year's hybrid ceremony of stage and at-home appearances by the nominated stars. The two-hour event is Friday (8 p.m. EDT) on CBS, part of a deal with the network that assures the awards a home through 2022 (they've bounced between cable, broadcast and online for nearly a decade). The nominees include Kelly Clarkson, last year's winner for best talk show host, and category newcomer Drew Barrymore.