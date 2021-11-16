New this week: Will Smith, 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' and Adele

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— The wait is nearly over, world. Adele releases "30" on Friday, and we're ready with the tissues. Since the "Rolling in the Deep" singer's last album, "25," Adele has gone through divorce and depression, and her albums have always captured specific times in her life. What's clear is there is pent-up demand for her voice: The first single from the new collection, "Easy on Me," became the artist's fifth Hot 100 No. 1 and first since "Hello" ruled for 10 weeks in 2015-16. The song's video has been seen over 152 million times and the holiday charts are hers for the taking.

— Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are hoping for a repeat. Fourteen years after their surprise hit with critics and fans, "Raising Sand," the unlikely duo are back with another album of covers, "Raise the Roof," out Friday from Rounder Records. It follows the blueprint of the first, including many of the same musicians and the producing smarts of T Bone Burnett. Something special happens when these singers tackle deep cuts from the likes of Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch and Betty Harris.