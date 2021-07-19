New this week: 'Zola,' 'Ted Lasso,' Leon Bridges' 3rd album

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Master singer-songwriter Jackson Browne is releasing a new album on Friday, "Downhill From Everywhere," his first in six years. The opening song, "Still Looking For Something," is a sun-kissed ode to restless freedom, while the first single, "My Cleveland Heart," is a playful imagining of getting a new artificial heart: "They're made to take a bashin'/ And never lose their passion." The title track is one of the best political songs he's ever written, period. Unrushed, melancholic, worldly and subline, this is a timeless rock album designed to be played this summer racing across a shimmering blacktop with the top down.

— Leon Bridges channels modern R&B-soul on the new album "Gold-Diggers Sound," out Friday. The songs were inspired by Gold Diggers, a bar, hotel and recording studio off Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles. The singles released so far — the insecure, heart-wrenching "Why Don't You Touch Me," the hypnotic, slinky "Motorbike" and the powerfully political "Sweeter" — indicate a restless artist reaching and attaining a new set of wings. In a statement, he calls it his "most sensual and confident album to date, and I cannot wait to unleash it."

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION