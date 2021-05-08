Norwegian Cruise Line threatens to skip Florida ports

AP Business Writer

Norwegian Cruise Lines is threatening to steer clear of Florida after the governor signed an order banning businesses from requiring that customers show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The company says the order by Gov. Ron DeSantis is at odds with guidelines from federal health authorities that would let cruise ships sail in U.S. waters if nearly all passengers and crew members are vaccinated.

“It is a classic state-versus-federal-government issue,” says Frank Del Rio, CEO of parent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “Lawyers believe that federal law applies and not state law, but I’m not a lawyer. And we hope that this doesn’t become a legal football or a political football.”

Del Rio told analysts during the company’s quarterly earnings call Thursday that if the company can’t operate in Florida, it can go to other states or the Caribbean “for ships that otherwise would have gone to Florida ... we certainly hope it doesn’t come to that.”

Del Rio said the company is still discussing the matter with DeSantis’ office.