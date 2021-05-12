One Good Thing: 98-year-old hosts virtual women's group

The participants find Berlin inspiring, even dubbing her the “Jewish Oprah.”

“She challenges us, she makes us think,” said Marilyn Snider, 79, of Toronto. “Her energy is absolutely unbelievable. She brings out thoughts that you never thought you would ever express.”

The virtual group has been especially important to Snider, who usually spends winters with her husband in Boca Raton. For seven years she attended the in-person group. So when the pandemic hit, and she stayed home in Canada, she thought she’d miss out on her weekly women’s group.

“That was a horrible thing when we thought, `Oh my God, what are we going to do now?’” Snider said. “I can’t imaging having gone through this past year not having the existence of Zoom, to be able to do the things that we are doing. It’s been my sanity, personally.”

Berlin is a strong advocate for older women.

“As you grow older, I think that the world can become very difficult for old people and they give up,” she said.

Berlin said in her younger days she used to get love notes.