One Good Thing: Wickedly creative pandemic trick-or-treating

McCarthy said she will make sure trick-or-treaters and their parents will feel safe. Her husband, Tom, took some PVC pipe to make a 7-foot chute. She plans to use a spray bottle of alcohol to regularly disinfect the chute's end and she's going to offer a safety message while dressed as a pirate:

"Mask up, maties! Stand a plank's length apart."

In her Columbus, Ohio, neighborhood, Julie Schirmer has been practicing with her candy slingshot.

"I wish there were a handbook, but you know, I love Halloween and have always made it a thing," she explained.

"It breaks my heart to think that all that fun may not be well-advised this year," she said. "So I was thinking about it and trying to be creative."

Instead of the usual bags of miniature candy bars for trick-or-treaters, she is stocking up on a variety of full-size bars, so children will feel like they've "hit the mother lode."

Schirmer will don a black witch's cape and hat, with a mask, for the festivities. Her slingshot is outfitted with a creepy, old doll's head and orange ribbons with black spider webs.