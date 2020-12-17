 Skip to main content
Optimist Club of Jackson County meets
  • Updated
From left, are: Optimist Club of Jackson County President Lisa Gilbertsen, Lori Gregg and Club Vice President Shellie Hollis.

 OCJC, PROVIDED

The Optimist Club of Jackson County met Dec. 1, at Jim's Buffet & Grill for their bi-monthly meeting.

The meeting was called to order by club president Lisa Gilbertsen. After announcements and notification of new club member Peggy McCool, the guest speaker Lori Gregg from the Pregnancy Center of Marianna was introduced.

Gregg went into detail explaining the role that the center plays in our area, which covers Jackson and Calhoun counties. They not only help women but also help men in the role of parenting. In 2008, A Woman's Pregnancy Center of Tallahassee joined with Marianna to open AWPC offering free pregnancy tests and baby supplies. In 2010, they began offering a parenting program for clients. In 2011, they became an independent ministry supported by our community. In 2014, they started Relationships coaching through JCS TAPP program.

In 2017, they started Couples Coaching program to include fathers as a client for Couples Coaching Program and Parenting Program. In 2018, an effort to be gender friendly began to operate under a registered fictitious name Pregnancy Center or Marianna and moved to their current location in the RCC Plaza. Donations and volunteers are welcome. They can be reached by calling 850-526-4673 for more detailed information.

