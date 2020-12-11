Parents, teachers cry foul over sheriff's student database

Neither the children nor their parents are told if they are on the list, which included 420 names in November, the newspaper reported. The names are added as the agency mines the data for students in middle and high schools where deputies work as resource officers.

The agency has said it uses the data to identify students who need mentoring and other resources, the paper reported.

"We will do everything we can to protect the children in our school district and prevent a tragedy from occurring," sheriff's officials told the Times, when told of the petitions.

The agency said if funds are taken away, it "would make schools notably less safe and also run afoul of regulations required as part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Act," which requires officers or security guards in schools to prevent school shootings.

The school district said it would "assure the PTA County Council that our agreements with the Sheriff's Office are routinely reviewed and, when appropriate, revised or updated."

School board member Megan Harding told the newspaper that the district works closely with law enforcement to keep students safe.