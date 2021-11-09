'Paychecks for Patriots' vets hiring fair is Nov. 18

CareerSource Chipola is hosting a special hiring fair dedicated to employing veterans on Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The first thirty minutes of this Paychecks for Patriots event, held at Evangel Church in Marianna, will be reserved for veterans and their spouses before opening to the public.

To celebrate Veterans Day, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the Florida National Guard, the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and participating Florida employers are partnering with CareerSource Florida regions to connect veterans with career opportunities.

This statewide hiring fair bridges the gap between Florida veteran job seekers and Florida’s businesses. During the event, CareerSource Chipola hopes to match veterans with employers who value the skills, knowledge, and attributes veterans attain during military service.

“CareerSource Chipola is dedicated to educating local employers about the benefits of hiring veterans and connecting those veterans with businesses that can benefit from their unique skills and training,” says Richard Williams, Executive Director of CareerSource Chipola. “We are grateful for the service of our veterans and are proud to work closely with them as they navigate civilian employment.”