Pedro Pascal dons different armor for 'Wonder Woman 1984'

It was producer Charles Roven, who he'd worked with on "Triple Frontier," who initially called Pascal saying that Jenkins wanted to meet.

"I just adored him. I thought he was such a great guy and such an interesting person and an excellent actor," Jenkins said. "But when I was sitting and thinking about who could pull this off, I just knew that he could do it. There was something about Pedro that I knew he could hit every different mark and also reveal a side of himself I wasn't sure that even he had gotten to use yet."

Pascal had long been a fan of Jenkins' work: He remembers seeing "Monster" in a Manhattan theater and having to wait until the credits played out to leave because he was crying so hard, and being especially moved by the No Man's Land sequence in "Wonder Woman."

In between the two films, they'd also crossed paths when Jenkins directed him in a pilot that never got picked up. So when the chance to work with her again came up, he knew what his answer was going to be.

"I didn't care what it was," Pascal said. "I still have trouble wrapping my head around the opportunity."

He was, he admitted, a little nervous about the costumes though.