 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79
0 comments

Pioneering comic Paul Mooney, a writer for Pryor, dies at 79

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obit Paul Mooney

This March 29, 2016 image released by Meet The Blacks, LLC shows Paul Mooney posing at the premiere of "Meet the Blacks" in Los Angeles. Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor's longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, died of a heart attack at his Oakland, California home on Wednesday. He was 79.

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Mooney, a boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor's longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died. He was 79.

Cassandra Williams, Mooney's publicist, said he died Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland, California, from a heart attack.

Mooney's friendship and collaboration with Pryor began in 1968 and lasted until Pryor's death in 2005. Together, they confronted racism perhaps more directly than it ever had been before onstage. Mooney chronicled their partnership in his 2007 memoir "Black Is the New White."

Mooney wasn't as widely known as Pryor, but his influence on comedy was ubiquitous. As head writer on "In Living Color," Mooney helped create and inspire the Homey D. Clown character. He played the future-foretelling Negrodamus on "Chappelle's Show."

Mooney was also an actor who played Sam Cooke in 1978's "The Buddy Holly Story" and Junebug in Spike Lee's 2000 film "Bamboozled."

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 5-7:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 12-14:

State rests in Wester trial
Local

State rests in Wester trial

  • Updated

MARIANNA - The state rested its case around 1 p.m. Thursday in the criminal trial of former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy Zachary Wes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert