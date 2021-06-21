Police: Boy Scouts find human remains under Florida building

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Some Boy Scouts who were conducting a cleanup operation as part of an Eagle Scout project found human remains under a building in Florida's Panhandle, police said.

The medical examiner's office concluded the remains found Saturday are human and an investigation is underway, the Pensacola Police Department said in a statement.

Anthropologists from the University of West Florida are assisting in the investigation, the statement said.

No additional details were immediately available.