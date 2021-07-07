Police: Georgia golf pro slain because he came upon crime

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Investigators believe a golf pro was shot to death on the course at his country club in the Atlanta suburbs because he witnessed a “crime in progress,” police said Tuesday.

It does not appear that golf pro Eugene Siller was targeted, but rather was gunned down because of the crime he came upon Saturday afternoon, Cobb County police said in an update on the triple slaying.

When police arrived at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, they found a white pickup truck the suspect had been driving stuck above a sand trap near the 10th hole, with the bodies of two other dead men in the bed.

Police said the suspect is still at large. He’s believed to have fled on foot after his truck got stuck. Local news photos of the crime scene showed the truck teetering above a sand trap. Police described him as about 6-foot-1 with long hair, last seen wearing a white or tan shirt and dark-colored work pants.

The two men whose bodies were found in the truck — Paul Pierson and a man who has yet to be identified by police — appear to have “no relation to the location at all,” police said in a statement. Pierson was the truck’s registered owner.