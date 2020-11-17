Pompeo meets Orthodox spiritual leader in Istanbul

The trip comes amid already frayed ties between the two NATO allies over a series of issues, even though Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump have maintained friendly personal ties.

Those include Turkey's decision to purchase Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft system, which Washington says is a threat to its F-35 fighter aircraft. Washington has kicked Turkey out of the F-35 program and has also threatened to sanction the country.

Senior officials at the U.S. State Department said the lack of official meetings in Turkey was due to scheduling issues during the brief stop. They said meetings had been sought, but Turkish officials were unable to come to Istanbul from the capital, Ankara, during the time Pompeo would be there. The officials noted that Pompeo and his Turkish counterpart plan to see each other in early December at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Turkish media reports said Turkish officials were giving Pompeo the cold shoulder, after he allegedly refused to travel to the capital to pay an official visit. A senior Turkish Foreign Ministry official wouldn't comment on the reports or say why Pompeo wasn't meeting with Turkish officials.