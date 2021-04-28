Popular Twitter account goes silent after Publix objects

Dickey said in an email he was not ready to share details about what happened. Publix did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Neither Dickey nor Publix provided a copy of any cease-and-desist letter or letters.

The text-messaging service appears to be abandoned. The Facebook and Twitter account still exist but are not active. The Instagram page appears to be inactive or deleted.

Companies resort to cease-and-desist letters when trying to police unauthorized use of their trademarks, said Oliver Ruiz, a partner at Malloy and Malloy, a Miami-based law firm specializing in trademark, patent and copyright law.

Otherwise, Ruiz said, an argument could be made in the future that a company abandoned its rights to trademark by letting other entities use its brand and recognition without quality control.

"(Publix) would argue that if there's something wrong, if the Twitter account makes a mistake, or if they maybe make a post that is controversial, for example, that that would reflect poorly on Publix if consumers think that there's a connection," Ruiz said. "And they would argue that could harm their reputation and their goodwill associated with their brand."