ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax

For his part, Rettig said that the IRS is investigating the leak of the tax data to ProPublica and that any violations of law would be prosecuted. (ProPublica reported that it doesn't know the identity of the source who provided the data.)

"We will find out about the ProPublica article," Rettig said. "We have turned it over to the appropriate investigators, both external and internal."

Now controlling the White House and Congress, Democrats are focusing on the tax gap — the hundreds of billions of dollars' difference between what Americans owe the government in taxes and what they pay — and its connection to economic inequality. The top 10% of earners have accounted for most of that gap, experts say, by underreporting their liabilities, intentionally or not, as tax avoidance or as outright evasion.

The tax gap is under a spotlight as a potential source for recouping some revenue to help pay for Biden's proposed spending on infrastructure, families and education. Democrats have been pushing the IRS to invigorate its enforcement of tax collection and make it fairer, by pursuing the big corporations and wealthy individuals who manage to game the system.

At Tuesday's hearing, Wyden told Rettig that it's wrong "how the wealthy always seem to skip out on their obligations."