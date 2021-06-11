Pulitzers honor coronavirus pandemic, US protest coverage

"It is a tremendous honor to win not only one, but two Pulitzer Prizes for photography, and a true testament to the talent and dedication of AP photojournalists," said AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt. "These photographers told the stories of the year through remarkable and unforgettable images that resonated around the world."

The Star Tribune won for breaking news for its coverage of the May 25, 2020 killing of Floyd and the resulting civil unrest that tore through the city. Floyd, a Black man, died as he was being pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Video of the killing sparked a wave of protests, first in the Twin Cities and then nationwide.

Star Tribune journalists covered the rage in Minneapolis, where protesters burned buildings including a police station.

The officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds was later convicted of murder.

The New York Times won its public service prize for pandemic coverage the judges said was "courageous, prescient and sweeping coverage" and "filled the data vacuum" for the general public. Wesley Morris of the Times won for criticism touching on the intersection of race and culture.