Roles aren't for keeps on 'Crown,' even newcomer Princess Di

Colman called Staunton's casting "amazing," then suggested the newcomer could overshadow her. "It's almost, 'wish she wasn't quite good,'" she said, smiling. That prompted Bonham Carter to predict a battle of the stars after the series ends.

"Rate your Margarets, rate your queens, rate your Philips," she said, comparing it to "who wore it best" celebrity fashion critiques.

Colman was asked if she had any advice for her successor. Her terse reply: "Good luck. The wig's itchy."

"The Crown" casting director Robert Sterne said swapping out actors wasn't preordained when he began working with series creator and writer Peter Morgan.

It was an open question "whether we aged-up actors across their life span or were bold and we cast each time," Sterne said in an interview. Choosing the latter option meant a series of challenges and opportunities, for the show and its parade of actors.

"You spend a lot of time looking at the pictures and images of people at particular stages of their life" to find the right actor to portray them at a particular stage of their lives, he said. Then he invoked the relay-race analogy in citing another key stop.