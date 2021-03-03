Select CVS locations offering virus vaccine to Florida teachers under 50

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will prioritize all school staff and child care workers this month, following President Joe Biden's directive on Tuesday. Other pharmacy chains participating in the program in Florida include Publix, Walmart and Walgreens, but it wasn't clear if they would also start vaccinating younger educators.

The governor's press office declined to comment on CVS' decision.

The Florida Education Association, the state teachers union, said it was still trying to confirm younger teachers are getting shots.

Tracey Burger, a 49-year-old Miami high school English teacher, said Wednesday that she was disappointed when DeSantis announced last week that she would not make the cut. Burger has barely left her house since schools closed a year ago when the pandemic began.

Then early Wednesday a colleague alerted her that after Biden's announcement, the CVS Health website was letting younger teachers book appointments. She got an appointment for Saturday.