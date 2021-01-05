Senior citizens camp out in Daytona Beach for COVID vaccine

Broward County Mayor Steve Geller said during a news conference on Tuesday that he's being bombarded with emails and calls from senior citizens who are upset over how the vaccine distribution is going.

"Many seniors are panicking because they think they were promised the vaccine immediately," Geller said, adding that some may have gotten that impression after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order giving priority to those over age 65. "They were not, but now they feel that faith has been broken."

Geller added that the state simply does not have enough of the vaccine to administer it to all of Florida's 4.5 million seniors, including the 340,000 who live in Broward County.

"Not everyone will be vaccinated tomorrow or next week or next month," he said.

By Monday, more than 260,000 Floridians had been vaccinated, most of them health care workers and first responders.

At John Knox Village, a retirement community outside Fort Lauderdale, 50 of the approximately 250 employees of its skilled nursing facility are scheduled to be vaccinated Wednesday as part of a state program, three weeks after 80 other employees received their first shot, said Mark Rayner, the village's director of health services.