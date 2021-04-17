Sheriff's corporal retires amid investigation of racist post

He had been a deputy since 1996, Guido said.

Jay Smith, the OCSO union official who represented Weil during the agency’s internal investigation, declined to comment on the case. The newspaper also could not reach Weil for comment.

The post and comments were reported to the sheriff’s office by a woman who called in her concerns and a former Orange County deputy, who provided screenshots of the post and sent them to eight current deputies, the Sentinel reported.

The former deputy who reported the post said he found the video “disturbing,” but was most concerned that Weil “liked” the comment about an “inferior race,” the newspaper reported.

In his interview with investigators, Weil said he didn’t know about the white supremacy views expressed by the person who originally posted the video.

Weil said “he did not intend to offend anyone by his comments and he does not have any bias towards African Americans,” the report said. When asked if he “had racist views towards any minorities,” Weil told investigators: “No, I wouldn’t consider them to be racist.”

The investigation found that Weil deleted a few weeks of Facebook posts in July, and later deleted the entire account.

However, investigators found that Weil violated agency policy on conduct unbecoming and violation of rules.