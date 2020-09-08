Slow music: Chord change in Germany of 639-year organ piece

Organist Julian Lembke, center, changes a pipe of the organ of the John Cage organ project during a 'chord change' at the partially ruined Burchardi Church in Halberstadt, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The performance of the "ORGAN/ASLSP," or As Slow As Possible, composition by John Cage began in September 2001 at the church in the eastern town of Halberstadt and is supposed to end in 2640. The last chord change was in 2013.