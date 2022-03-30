 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some assembly required

Some assembly required

William Johnson adjusts a component in the bike he’s assembling for Walmart in Marianna.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER, FLORIDAN

Everyone knows bicycles don’t just build themselves.

No matter what the assembly line can do, that merchandise sometimes has to be compactly shipped to retailers and that can mean some assembly is required once it reaches its destination sales point.

William Johnson is one of the people that get bikes ready to roll for Walmart in Marianna. He works for T-Roc, a company that has a business relationship with the retail giant.

Last Friday, Johnson laid out an arsenal of tools on a big table in the Marianna Walmart garden center and got busy assembling rides.

He’s been assigned here several times over the past month and says he enjoys the work.

