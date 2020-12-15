St. Joe Company announces Hotel Indigo as brand for planned hotel in Panama City

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) ("St. Joe") announces boutique Hotel Indigo as the brand for its planned hotel in Panama City's downtown waterfront district.

St. Joe intends to build, own and operate the previously announced hotel on a portion of the Panama City Marina property fronting St. Andrews Bay. The city and St. Joe completed a lease agreement on the property earlier in the year.

Hotel Indigo is a part of a family of hotel brands from IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world's leading hotel companies. Hotel Indigo properties are designed to be as individual as their surroundings and reflect the local culture, meaning that no two properties are alike. Each hotel is part of the pulse and the rhythm of a place, drawing on the unique story of its local area to inspire every aspect of the hotel, from intriguing design to distinctive local ingredients on menus.

St. Joe's plans call for a Hotel Indigo featuring 124 guest rooms providing sweeping views of St. Andrews Bay.

"Hotel Indigo is a unique and exciting brand that we are very pleased to bring to downtown Panama City's waterfront district," said Patrick Murphy, St. Joe's Senior Vice President of Operations.