Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

"This lawsuit is an act of flailing GOP desperation, which violates the principles enshrined in our American Democracy," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a message to Democrats on Friday.

A few Republicans have expressed concerns about the case. Many others have remained silent.

"Texas is a big state, but I don't know exactly why it has a right to tell four other states how to run their elections. So I'm having a hard time figuring out the basis for that lawsuit," Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander told NBC's Chuck Todd in an interview for "Meet The Press" that will air Sunday.

To be clear, there has been no evidence of widespread fraud. Election law experts think the lawsuit will never last.

"The Supreme Court is not going to overturn the election in the Texas case, as the President has told them to do," tweeted Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine. "But we are in bad shape as a country that 17 states could support this shameful, anti-American filing" by Texas and its attorney general, Ken Paxton, he said.