 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Termites swarm in the South as their mating season begins
0 comments

Termites swarm in the South as their mating season begins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Thick swarms of termites are appearing nightly throughout south Mississippi, signaling that their mating season is underway.

The winged insects — often called swarmers — are likely Formosan termites, The Sun Herald reported.

The species arrived in Mississippi in the mid-1980s, according to the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

Formosan termites are also found in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas, according to the Louisiana State University College of Agriculture.

The Formosans swarm at dusk and are strongly attracted to lights.

Experts say that swarms around a house do not necessarily mean the home is infested by termites, but should be a reminder to have the home inspected.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wester sentencing set for July 13
Local

Wester sentencing set for July 13

  • Updated

The sentencing of former Jackson County deputy Zachary Tyler Wester is expected to take place Tuesday, July 13, the process to begin at 2:45 p.m.

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 19-21:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 8-11:

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, May 22-25:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert