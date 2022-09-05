‘Tool Time’ Sales Tax Holiday continues through Sept. 9

Consumers can purchase qualifying tools and equipment exempt from tax during Florida's “Tool Time” Sales Tax Holiday.

During this sales tax holiday period, tax is not due on the retail sale of eligible items related to tools commonly used by skilled trade workers.

Passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the sales tax holiday began Saturday, Sept. 3 and extends through Friday, Sept. 9.

The Florida Department of Revenue has created the Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday webpage – floridarevenue.com/tooltime – with information and promotional materials for consumers, businesses, and other interested parties.

Eligible items include:

Selling for $25 or less per pair:

• Work gloves

Selling for $50 or less per item:

• Duffle bags

• Hand tools

• LED flashlights

• Protective coveralls

• Tote bags

Selling for $50 or less per pair (or the equivalent if sold in sets of more than one pair):

• Safety glasses

Selling for $75 or less per item:

• Toolboxes

Selling for $100 or less per item:

• Electrical voltage and testing equipment

• Shop lights

• Tool belts

Selling for $125 or less per item:

• Industry code books

• Industry textbooks

Selling for $150 or less per item:

• Drain opening tools

• Handheld pipe cutters

• Plumbing inspection equipment

• Power tool batteries

Selling for $175 or less per pair:

• Work boots

Selling for $300 or less per item:

• Power tools

• Toolboxes for vehicles

The sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.