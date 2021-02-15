Top Florida official overseeing COVID-19 response resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A top Florida official responsible for his state's handling of the coronavirus outbreak is stepping down.

Jared Moskowitz, who heads Florida's Division of Emergency Management, told the USA TODAY NETWORK that an official announcement of his departure is expected by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Republican governor was scheduled to hold a news conference at the state Capitol on Monday afternoon, where he will likely be asked questions about the pending departure.

"My departure won't be imminent," Moskowitz told the newspaper chain, adding that it would be a "gradual transition." He did not give a precise timeline.

Moskowitz, a Democrat and former member of the state House, assumed the role shortly after DeSantis, a Republican, took office in 2019.

As director of emergency management, Moskowitz likely expected to focus on such events like hurricanes.

During his tenure, Moskowitz has instead overseen the emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak, including setting up testing sites — and now vaccination facilities — across the state.