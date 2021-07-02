Truckers fume as Alabama detours them from I-10 tunnel

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Trucking officials are unhappy after the Alabama Department of Transportation moved with little notice to divert trucks from the Interstate 10 tunnel in Mobile.

The state announced Thursday that trucks had to detour from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday to try reduce traffic on I-10 before the July 4 holiday.

Traffic commonly backs up for miles on I-10 through Mobile as tourists make their way to and from Gulf of Mexico beaches. There are sharp curves at each end of the George Wallace Tunnel and eastbound I-10 narrows to two lanes as it prepares to plunge under the Mobile River. The worst backups are usually on Saturdays.

"We're anticipating 90,000 to 100,000 vehicles per day traveling through the Wallace Tunnel this weekend. It's just to help maintain the speeds through the tunnel and move more passenger vehicles," Alabama Department of Transportation engineer Matt Ericksen told WPMI-TV.

Trucks are being rerouted to the north to the Cochrane Africatown USA Bridge, the route that's already required for hazardous material carriers.

It's the first time outside of a hurricane evacuation that Alabama has routed truck traffic away from the tunnel.