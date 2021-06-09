Trudeau denounces truck attack that targeted Muslim family

The family statement urged the public to stand against hate and Islamophobia.

“This young man who committed this act of terror was influenced by a group that he associated with, and the rest of the community must take a strong stand against this, from the highest levels in our government to every member of the community,” the statement said.

Flowers were placed around a light pole and a tree where the truck crossed onto the sidewalk. A vigil was scheduled for Tuesday night at the mosque the family attended. Trudeau and other federal political party leaders were scheduled to attend.

Rauf Ahmad and three friends watched the growing tribute on the corner.

“I didn’t think there was racism in Canada, and I felt very safe when I came here two years ago, but I do not feel safe now,” Ahmad said. “Humanity is first. We should not care about whether someone is a Muslim, a Jew or a Christian.”

Zahid Khan, a family friend, said the family belonged to the London Muslim Mosque.

“They were just out for their walk that they would go out for every day,” Khan said through tears near the site of the crash. “I just wanted to see.”