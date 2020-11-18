Twitter, Facebook CEOs vow election action; GOP touts curbs

Zuckerberg, fending off Hawley's accusations that Facebook coordinates its content moderation policies with rivals such as Google, said "We do coordinate and share on security-related topics" such as terrorism and foreign government influence — but not on policing content.

Despite fears over security in the runup to Election Day and social media companies bracing for the worst, the election turned out to be the most secure in U.S. history, federal and state officials from both parties say — repudiating Trump's unsubstantiated claims of fraud.

Twitter and Facebook have both slapped a misinformation label on some content from Trump, most notably his assertions linking voting by mail to fraud. On Monday, Twitter flagged Trump's tweet proclaiming "I won the Election!" with this note: "Official sources called this election differently."

Twitter has in many cases prevented users from retweeting Trump's tweets, while Facebook allows its users to continue sharing Trump's false claims.

Dorsey and Zuckerberg testified to the hearing via video. Dorsey said that Twitter flagged some 300,000 tweets between Oct. 27 and Nov. 11 for content that was disputed and potentially misleading, representing 0.2% of all U.S. election-related tweets sent during the period.