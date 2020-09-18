US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns

Similar technical limitations for TikTok don't go into effect until Nov. 12, shortly after the U.S. election. Ross said early Friday on Fox Business Network that access to that app may be possible if certain safeguards are put into place. TikTok says it has 100 million U.S. users and 700 million globally.

Nicholas Weaver, a computer science lecturer at UC Berkeley, said the actions taking effect Sunday are short-sighted and suggest that "the U.S. is not to be trusted and not a friendly place for business." Users, meanwhile, face a security "nightmare" because they won't be able to get app updates that fix bugs and security vulnerabilities, he said.

The technical measures are "enforceable, the question is whether they are legal," said the Center for Strategic and International Studies' Lewis, likening them to a U.S. version of China's "Great Firewall," which censors its domestic internet. He said there could be a First Amendment challenge.

WeChat users have sued to stop the ban, and a federal judge in California appeared sympathetic to WeChat users in a hearing Thursday, but did not issue an injunction against the government. The Justice Department had said in a filing in that case that they would not target WeChat users with criminal or civil penalties for using the app for messaging.