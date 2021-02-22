US deaths surpass 500K, confirming virus's tragic reach

"I think at a distance people felt 'This isn't going to get me,'" Murphy said. "But over time, the attitude has totally changed from 'Not me. Not our area. I'm not old enough,' to where it became the real deal."

For Anthony Hernandez, whose Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel in Redlands, California, has been overwhelmed handling burial of COVID-19 victims, the most difficult conversations have been the ones without answers, as he sought to comfort mothers, fathers and children who lost loved ones.

His chapel, which arranges 25 to 30 services in an ordinary month, handled 80 in January. He had to explain to some families that they would need to wait weeks for a burial.

"At one point, we had every gurney, every dressing table, every embalming table had somebody on it," he said.

In Boise, Idaho, Pollock started the memorial in her yard last fall to counter what she saw as widespread denial of the threat. When deaths spiked in December, she was planting 25 to 30 new flags at a time. But her frustration has been eased somewhat by those who slow or stop to pay respect or to mourn.