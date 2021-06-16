US intel report warns of more violence by QAnon followers

Some charged in the riot wore attire bearing the telltale letter “Q” when they stormed the Capitol. One of the defendants, Jacob Chansley, calls himself the “QAnon Shaman” and wore a furry hat with horns, face paint and no shirt that day. Others had posted about QAnon on social media before the riot.

The Justice Department has arrested more than 400 people in the insurrection, during which pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, caused about $1.5 million worth of damage and sent lawmakers running for their lives. Five people died and dozens of police officers were wounded. Defendants have argued that Trump himself spurred them on, or they were just following the crowd, or law enforcement allowed them in, or they were the victims of disinformation stoked by right-wing media.

Lawyers for some of the defendants have argued their clients were specifically misguided by QAnon.

Defense attorney Christopher Davis argued that his client, Douglas Jensen, is a victim of internet-driven conspiracy promoted by “very clever people, who were uniquely equipped with slight, if any, moral or social consciousness.” Jensen now realizes that he “bought into a pack of lies,” his lawyer maintains.