US looks to keep critical sectors safe from cyberattacks

Microsoft created a single -click tool to fix the issue after the White House encouraged the company to find a simple method for cleaning up from the hack. As a result, the number of compromised systems fell from 100,000 to less than 10,000 and "it keeps dropping," Neuberger said.

She said one idea that was contemplated was whether Microsoft could push a patch to all compromised systems to effectively "vaccinate" them. Though it was determined that that was not technically feasible in this case, the government will continue to work with the private sector to explore that idea in future cases.

Neuberger is also the administration's point person in responding to the so-called SolarWinds hack, in which suspected Russian hackers breached at least nine different federal agencies. The AP reported this week that the hackers gained access to email accounts belonging to the Trump administration's head of the Department of Homeland Security and members of the department's cybersecurity staff whose jobs included hunting threats from foreign countries.

Neuberger said there were "gaps" in basic cybersecurity defenses at some of the nine agencies affected, which has hampered officials' ability to determine what the hackers accessed.