US spacecraft touches asteroid for rare rubble grab

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft descended to an asteroid Tuesday and, dodging boulders the size of buildings, momentarily touched the surface to collect a handful of cosmic rubble for return to Earth.

It was a first for the United States — only Japan has scored asteroid samples.

"I can't believe we actually pulled this off," said lead scientist Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona. "The spacecraft did everything it was supposed to do."

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft sent back confirmation of its contact with asteroid Bennu more than 200 million miles away, drawing cheers from the mission team. But it could be a week before scientists know how much, if anything, was grabbed and whether another try will be needed. If successful, Osiris-Rex will return the samples in 2023.

Following commands sent well in advance by ground controllers near Denver, the spacecraft took 4 1/2 hours to make its way down from its tight orbit around Bennu.

Bennu's gravity was too low for Osiris-Rex to land — the asteroid is just 1,670 feet (510 meters) across. As a result, the spacecraft had to reach out with its 11-foot (3.4-meter) robot arm and attempt to grab at least 2 ounces (60 grams) of Bennu.