Vaccines will be available to age 50 and up in Florida

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Floridians age 50 and up will be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.

DeSantis said nearly 70% of Florida's senior citizens have been vaccinated and demand is dropping among those currently eligible for shots. Right now, Florida is vaccinating people aged 60 and up, health care workers and first responders over 50.

"We're excited about the progress," DeSantis said. "I think the demand is softened enough that opening up to 50-plus will be good. We'll monitor to see how next week goes."

DeSantis said the next step will be to open vaccines up to anybody who wants one.

"I can't tell you when exactly that will happen, but I can tell you it will definitely be before May 1. That's not even a question, so stay tuned on that," DeSantis said.

DeSantis's announcement came the day after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he's making vaccines available to people 40 and up in the Orlando area that's home to several major theme parks. DeSantis criticized the decision.