Video shows Florida man rescue puppy from alligator

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — A 74-year-old man leaped into a Florida pond and wrestled open the jaws of an alligator that lunged from the water to attack his 3-month-old puppy.

The rescue last month was captured on video by cameras placed in the area to document wildlife. Florida Wildlife Federation workers discovered the attack when they checked the camera's memory card last week, according to the agency's regional policy director, Meredith Budd.

Richard Wilbanks told the News Press he was walking Gunner, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, along the pond's shoreline near his home in the southwestern Florida village of Estero on Oct. 25 when a 4-foot (1.2-meter) gator lunged from the water and grabbed the dog.

Wilbanks jumped into the water and pried open the gator's jaws, freeing the frightened puppy.

"It was like a missile," Wilbanks told the newspaper. "We were only about 3 feet away from it, but it struck like a snake. It had Gunner in a vise grip and I just rushed in."

The video shows Wilbanks wrestling with the gator at the water's edge.