Wayne Mixson biography hits the market

A biography of the late Wayne Mixson that was written by a local man at Mixson’s request is hitting the market.
A six-term Florida legislator, the eight-year lieutenant governor of Gov. Bob Graham, and the governor of Florida for three days, Mixson died in July of 2000. But he lived long enough to see the final draft of Sid Riley’s “The Biography of John Wayne Mixson: Florida’s 39th Governor."
The book is available by contacting the Florida Historical Society Press at 321-690-1971 ext. 217 (Dorothy Dickey) or at dorothy.dickey@myfloridahistory.org , or through Amazon Books.com. The cost is about $20.
A local book signing will be conducted in the near future.
The project took Riley three years to write and more than a year to get his publication deal in place.
Riley met Mixson in 1971, when Riley owned and operated Big Bend Industries, a sewing factory in Sneads that made dress pants and employed 100 people.
Mixson was a Florida legislator back then and was in charge of economic development for the state. Bill Stanton, a young local Chamber of Commerce executive at the time, brought Mixson to Riley’s factory for a tour.
Riley said he clicked with Mixson right away and that over the years he became a friend of Mixson and his wife, Margie. Their association spanned roughly a half-century.
When Mixson started looking for someone to write his biography more than three years before his death, he called on Riley, who had some newspaper experience and had already written two books and much technical material for the industrial textile industry. Mixson participated in Riley’s research for the volume all the way up to his passing in July of 2020 at the age of 98.
“He was with me all the way through it,” Riley said. “Even as his body was weakening, his mind remained sharp and he still cracked jokes. Even when he couldn’t talk, he was fully engaged. He got to see the final draft before he died, and he was pleased with it. He bragged on it. That means everything to me. I tried to put it in a format where it was Wayne telling me stories, remembering one day when a bill in legislature was passed or when some other thing important happened,” Riley said.
The book covers, among other things, Mixson’s childhood and education and his marriage to Margie Grace Mixson. The community of Graceville was named for Margie’s family, Riley said, as her great-grandfather was its founder.
And of course it spans his political career as a legisalator, lieutenant governor and governor. It has a chapter on his three days as governor. That was a role he took over in 1987 after Graham stepped aside slightly early as he prepared to assume his new role in the U.S. Senate. Florida Governor Bob Martinez subsequently was sworn into office.
“He was proud of the fact that he became governor,” Riley said of his friend Mixson.
“They had an inauguration and did the whole thing. I felt that it was a well-deserved honor, that he got to sit in that chair before he retired. There was a big demand for him to run for governor, but he wanted to retire and travel with Margie. They were married 73 years and they really shared a wonderful life together. I envied the life that he and Margie had.”
Riley said he learned things in the process of writing the book that he hadn’t known, things that left him even more appreciative of Mixson’s life and career.
“The more I wrote, the more i learned and the more I appreciated the contributions he made to our state, things that are helping people today. It was a very rewarding experience for me and I was thrilled that he got to see it before he died. I hope this preserves his legacy. Wayne was up there in what was called the “golden age” of Florida legislation,” Riley said.
Because of that, his book contains more than a small share of history about key times in the legislature. Mixson helped write the 1967 version of the state’s Constitution and Riley said he was “almost completely responsible for getting the veterinarian school established at the University of Florida.” He also considers Mixson a father of modern agriculture.
“Wayne was my friend for almost fifty years, but writing this book deepened my respect for this extraordinary man and his many accomplishments,” Riley wrote in a press release about the book’s release. “His work as a legislator continues to help all Florida citizens. He was raised a farm boy in southern Alabama, fought in the Navy Blimp Corps in WWII, Attended Columbia, Denison, Wharton School, and finally finished after the war at the University of Florida. He then became a Jackson County farmer, became a representative for Farm Bureau, served twelve years as a State Congressman, chaired the important Florida House Agriculture Committee, served eight years as Lieutenant Governor,,.. and was Governor of Florida for three days. This book provides personal details of his childhood, education, farm experiences, and accomplishments as a legislator.”
In the release, Riley listed some of Mixson’s accomplishments.
“His legislative activities included participating in the finalization and passage of the 1967 Florida Constitution,” the release states. “Legislation that he sponsored and/ or helped passage of included, the creation of the $25,000 Homestead Exemption, limiting property values increases to three percent per year, the Baker Act, the Green Belt Laws, valuation of land by usage instead of market value (protects farmers), the funding and creation of the School of Veterinary at the University of Florida, the Save the Manatee laws, and many, many more important bills.”