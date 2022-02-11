Wayne Mixson biography hits the market

When Mixson started looking for someone to write his biography more than three years before his death, he called on Riley, who had some newspaper experience and had already written two books and much technical material for the industrial textile industry. Mixson participated in Riley’s research for the volume all the way up to his passing in July of 2020 at the age of 98.

“He was with me all the way through it,” Riley said. “Even as his body was weakening, his mind remained sharp and he still cracked jokes. Even when he couldn’t talk, he was fully engaged. He got to see the final draft before he died, and he was pleased with it. He bragged on it. That means everything to me. I tried to put it in a format where it was Wayne telling me stories, remembering one day when a bill in legislature was passed or when some other thing important happened,” Riley said.

The book covers, among other things, Mixson’s childhood and education and his marriage to Margie Grace Mixson. The community of Graceville was named for Margie’s family, Riley said, as her great-grandfather was its founder.