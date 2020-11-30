White House Christmas décor gives nod to 1st responders

WASHINGTON (AP) — First responders and frontline workers being challenged by the deadly coronavirus pandemic are highlighted in White House Christmas decorations that also give a special nod to Melania Trump's redesigned Rose Garden.

It's the final Christmas in the White House for the Trump family, although the president continues to insist — despite evidence to the contrary — that he won the Nov. 3 election. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

The first lady said "America the Beautiful" is her theme for the décor, and that it was inspired by Americans' shared appreciation "for our traditions, values and history."

Workers on the front lines of a pandemic that has killed more than 266,000 people in the United States and infected more than 13 million others are recognized in the Red Room with a Christmas tree dotted with handmade ornaments, as well as other decorations around the parlor.

The gingerbread White House — a sweet confection made of more than 400 pounds (181 kilograms) of dough, gum paste, chocolate and royal icing — is on display in the State Dining Room and for the first time includes the Rose Garden, which the first lady recently renovated, and the First Ladies' Garden.