 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whitehead's 'Harlem Shuffle' among Kirkus Prize nominees
0 Comments

Whitehead's 'Harlem Shuffle' among Kirkus Prize nominees

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Books Kirkus Prize

This image released by Doubleday shows a portrait of Colson Whitehead, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Nickel Boys” and his most recent crime story “Harlem Shuffle.” Whitehead’s “Harlem Shuffle,” Joy Williams’ “Harrow”, and Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ debut work, “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” are among this year’s finalists for the Kirkus Prize, $50,000 awards presented by the trade publication.

 Madeline Whitehead/Doubleday via AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest novels from Colson Whitehead and Joy Williams, and Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ debut work, “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” are among this year’s finalists for the Kirkus Prize, $50,000 awards presented by the trade publication.

Whitehead’s crime story “Harlem Shuffle,” his first novel since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Nickel Boys,” is a fiction nominee, along with Williams’ “Harrow,” “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” an 800-page historical epic that Oprah Winfrey chose for her book club; Jocelyn Nicole Johnson’s “My Monticello”; Mariana Enriquez’ “The Dangers of Smoking In Bed,” translated from the Spanish by Megan McDowell; and Pajtim Statovci’s “Bolla,” translated from the Finnish by David Hackston.

The nonfiction finalists are Brian Broome’s memoir “Punch Me Up to the Gods,” Dara Horn’s “People Love Dead Jews,” Tiya Miles’ “All That She Carried,” Kristen Radtke’s “Seek You,” Katherine E. Standefer’s “Lightning Flowers,” and Juan Villoro’s “Horizontal Vertigo,” translated from the Spanish by Alfred MacAdam.

For young reader’s literature, the nominees are NoNieqa Ramos’ “Your Mama,” Carole Boston Weatherford’s “Unspeakable,” Nikki Grimes’ “Legacy,” Christina Soontornvat’s “All Thirteen,” Wai Chim’s “The Surprising Power of a Good Dumpling” and Sharon G. Flake’s “The Life I’m In.”

Grimes’ book, which tells of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, was illustrated by Floyd Cooper, who died in July.

Winners will be announced Oct. 28.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Sept. 4-7:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert