Yaphet Kotto of 'Live and Let Die,' 'Alien,' dies at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Yaphet Kotto, the commanding actor who brought tough magnetism and stately gravitas to films including the James Bond movie "Live and Let Die" and "Alien," has died. He was 81.

Kotto's wife, Tessie Sinahon, announced his death Monday in a Facebook post. She said he died Monday in the Philippines. Kotto's agent, Ryan Goldhar, confirmed Kotto's death.

"You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you're a real hero and to a lot of people," wrote Sinahon.

Standing 6-foot-3-inches, Yaphet Frederick Kotto was a regular and compelling presence across films, television and Broadway beginning with the films "Nothing But a Man" (1964) and "The Thomas Crown Affair" (1968). He made his stage debut in a Boston production of "Othello." In 1969, he replaced James Earl Jones in the Pulitzer-winning "The Great White Hope" on Broadway. His big-screen breakthrough came as Lieutenant Pope in 1972's "Across 110th Street."

Raised in the Bronx and a descendent of Cameroonian royalty on his father's side, Kotto was best known for his infuriated FBI agent in "Midnight Run" who has his badge stolen by Robert De Niro, the James Bond villain Mr. Big in "Live and Let Die" and the technician Dennis Parker in 1979's "Alien."