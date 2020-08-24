Zoom glitches, briefly grinding US schools to a halt

An Associated Press computer screen capture shows the Kansas State Board of Education meeting by Zoom with staff members and other state officials watching, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. Zoom meeting software is experiencing a partial outage Monday, August 24, 2020 as many students start up online classes. The company said it started receiving reports of people being unable to start and join Zoom meetings around 9 a.m. E.D.T. It has identified the issue causing the problem and working on a fix as of 10:30 a.m., it reported on its status page. (Kansas State Board of Education via AP)