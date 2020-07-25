Bianco, Murray Williams

Murray Williams Bianco, age 66, of Jacksonville, FL, died in the early morning of June 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Marianna, FL on April 15, 1954. Named after her maternal grandfather, Murray was the daughter of the late Gerald Francis and Laura "Lottie" (Stubbs) Williams of Marianna. Her grandparents were Malcolm Murray and Vivian (Vickery) Stubbs and Andrew Barrett "A.B." and Ada Mae (Bass) Williams. In Marianna, Murray was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. She attended Marianna High School, Chipola Junior College, and the University of Florida. Murray married Rudolph (Rudy) Bianco in 1978. They resided in Jacksonville, FL Murray spent many hours substituting and volunteering at her neighborhood school. She followed and participated in the school activities of her daughters, Lauran and Katherine, of whom she was very proud. During the last few years, Murray delighted in spending time with her granddaughters. In addition to her husband and family, Murray loved her friends, her friends' children, a long line of canine and feline "children," good food, cooking shows, cooking and cookbooks. She liked nothing better than to gather with family and good friends to share a meal, play board and card games, and to tailgate prior to attending her much loved University of Florida football games. One of her greatest joys was spending time at Mexico Beach and Beacon Hill, FL. Those times truly fed her soul. Murray is survived by her husband Rudy, daughter Lauran Bianco Loftin (Keith), daughter Katherine Slade Bianco, granddaughters Lillian and Elizabeth Loftin, brother Andrew Barrett Williams II (Melanie) of Washington, DC, sister Rebecca Leigh Williams of Jacksonville, aunt Mary Pat Stubbs of Mexico Beach. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Jacksonville Public Library, Main Library, 303 Laura Street North, Jacksonville, FL 32202, Attn: Finance and Administration or St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4362 Lafayette Street, Marianna, FL 32446.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.