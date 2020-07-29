Edgar, Mr. Jerry Wilburn

Holman Funeral Home and Cremations 995 S. Union Ave. Ozark, AL 36360 334-774-5348 Mr. Jerry Wilburn Edgar, a resident of Ozark, died Monday, July 27, 2020, in Dale Medical Center. He was 84 years old. Funeral services for Mr. Edgar will be 11:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Billy Cardwell and Reverend Donnie Holley officiating. Interment will follow in Old Tabernacle Cemetery, New Brockton, Alabama with Military Honors, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Thursday from 9:30 AM until service time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com Mr. Edgar was born March 3, 1936 in New Brockton, Alabama to the late William Oscar Edgar and Eula Francis Baker Phillips. He graduated from New Brockton High School in 1954. After high school he enlisted in the US Air Force, married Margaret Ann DeVaughan, moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, came back for his bride and was in the service through 1957. Mr. Edgar's work experience would span over 41 years in education. Mr. Edgar held educational positions of teacher, Dean of Students and Vocational Director in the Tri-State area, and 28 years in administration. His passion for coaching would include Boys and Girls, Jr. High, Varsity and Jr. College, basketball, football and track. Mr. Edgar held various positions with the churches he attended over the years and was a Gideon from 1995-2020. He had a remarkable 36 year old Ministry of Intercession that began in 1984. As he found people in need he added them to his prayer list. As prayers were answered he documented the answer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Anne DeVaughan Edgar; two sisters, Gladys Phillips Mills and Mattie Edgar Nance; two brothers, Albert Edgar and Oyer Phillips. Survivors include one daughter, Marcella Faith Scurlock (Mike) of Cottondale, Florida; one son, David Marcus Edgar (Becky) of Butler, Alabama; two sisters, Clara Cardwell of New Brockton, Alabama and Lilla Cotter of Ozark, Alabama; six grandchildren, Terry Edgar, Tara Edgar, Scotty Scurlock, Marcus Edgar, Cody Scurlock and Randi Smith; six great grandchildren, Callen Scurlock, Cannen Scurlock, Tyler Blackburn, Carsen Scurlock, Blakely Smith and WesliAnn Smith. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, (for Dale County and Geneva County) P O Box 291, Ozark, Alabama 36361; or to Old Tabernacle Cemetery, 19548 Hwy 167, New Brockton, Alabama 36351.
